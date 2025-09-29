Lulu heads to Eastbourne on back of autobiography

Grammy-nominated singer, pop sensation and stage and film actress Lulu heads to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm with Lulu: If Only You Knew.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Lulu has been entertaining the nation for decades. Now at 76, with the release of her highly anticipated memoir, she’s finally telling her whole, unfiltered story for the very first time.”

Tickets from £51 (book included. VIP tickets also available) from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

“To celebrate the launch of If Only You Knew, her official autobiography, Lulu is inviting you to join her for an intimate conversation with songs and stories. Her captivating combination of life lessons and candid revelations are brought to life through live performance, with rare and recently discovered photos, and videos from her collection.

“With a cast of characters stretching from the Beatles to Bowie, If Only You Knew is a warm, frank and revealing account of a teenager catapulted into worldwide fame, a young woman navigating the male-dominated music industry and an established artist embracing constant career reinvention.

“Since rising to fame at just 15, Lulu has done it all. In this brand-new, two-hour live show, she'll be speaking candidly about her extraordinary life from working alongside the world's greatest stars to winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 National Film Awards. Along the way, she'll take us through all the unforgettable moments including winning the Eurovision Song Contest, releasing a James Bond theme song, achieving Stateside success with To Sir with Love – the best-selling single of 1967, her relationship with the Beatles, reaching the No 1 spot with Take That, working with David Bowie and writing the worldwide hit for Tina Turner’s autobiographical movie – all the highs and lows of a life lived under the spotlight, for over sixty years.

“Every ticket will include the option to donate £1 to Lulu’s Mental Health Trust, which Lulu will match. The book, If Only You Knew, is included with the ticket.”