Luxury raffle prizes on offer in Eastbourne at community allotment open day

The Rooted community food project is an enthusiastic band of more than 20 volunteers of all ages who come together to grow fresh produce – and have fun. They are holding an open day on Sunday 23 April at their plot at Gorringe Road allotments in Eastbourne.

The Rooted growers

Live music, a hot veggie barbecue, children’s activities such as a worm hunt and natural weaving, and a raffle will be on offer between 11am and 3pm.

Raffle prizes include champagne and afternoon tea for two at The Grand hotel in Eastbourne, a luxury M&S hamper and a bundle of the latest gardening books.

All activities are free but there is a charge for the food and raffle tickets to raise funds. Please bring cash.

Rooted community plot

Rooted is part of a wider revolution to bring fruit and vegetable growing closer to home while the diverse group of volunteers of all ages have the chance to meet new people and socialise.

They are aiming to produce one tonne of fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming year which will be donated to community fridges in Eastbourne. Fridges take surplus food from shops, cafes and restaurants and any that is produced locally.

The aims are to tackle food waste and allow ‘food dignity’. Use of food banks requires a referral, but anyone can use a community fridge to source fresh food.

Project co-ordinator Sally Lee said: “It’s coming together is what makes it so successful. Everybody is very different and people join for very individual reasons but we are all working towards this goal which creates such a sense of community.”

Repotting seedlings

The allotment has a polytunnel, greenhouse, summerhouse and two apple trees. The gardeners produce herbs, soft fruit and a wide range of veg using ‘no dig’ organic cultivation methods.