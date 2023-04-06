Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
47 minutes ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
16 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
17 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

Luxury raffle prizes on offer in Eastbourne at community allotment open day

The Rooted community food project is an enthusiastic band of more than 20 volunteers of all ages who come together to grow fresh produce – and have fun. They are holding an open day on Sunday 23 April at their plot at Gorringe Road allotments in Eastbourne.

By Sally LeeContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST
The Rooted growersThe Rooted growers
The Rooted growers

Live music, a hot veggie barbecue, children’s activities such as a worm hunt and natural weaving, and a raffle will be on offer between 11am and 3pm.

Raffle prizes include champagne and afternoon tea for two at The Grand hotel in Eastbourne, a luxury M&S hamper and a bundle of the latest gardening books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All activities are free but there is a charge for the food and raffle tickets to raise funds. Please bring cash.

Most Popular
Rooted community plotRooted community plot
Rooted community plot

Rooted is part of a wider revolution to bring fruit and vegetable growing closer to home while the diverse group of volunteers of all ages have the chance to meet new people and socialise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are aiming to produce one tonne of fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming year which will be donated to community fridges in Eastbourne. Fridges take surplus food from shops, cafes and restaurants and any that is produced locally.

The aims are to tackle food waste and allow ‘food dignity’. Use of food banks requires a referral, but anyone can use a community fridge to source fresh food.

Project co-ordinator Sally Lee said: “It’s coming together is what makes it so successful. Everybody is very different and people join for very individual reasons but we are all working towards this goal which creates such a sense of community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Repotting seedlingsRepotting seedlings
Repotting seedlings

The allotment has a polytunnel, greenhouse, summerhouse and two apple trees. The gardeners produce herbs, soft fruit and a wide range of veg using ‘no dig’ organic cultivation methods.

Planting out brassicasPlanting out brassicas
Planting out brassicas
The Grand