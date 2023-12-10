M23 closures after man's body found: Police launch urgent appeal
Surrey Police reported at 7pm that the M23 is closed southbound between junctions 8 and 9 ‘due to a body being recovered from the road’.
It follows a ‘collision between a man and several vehicles’, police added.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but there is not currently believed to be any third party involvement,” a police statement read.
"We are appealing for any drivers who were in the area between 4.45pm and 5pm and may have unwittingly collided with the man, or anyone who saw a man walking on the A25 Bletchingley Road Bridge, to please get in touch with us by DM or by calling 101 and quoting SYP-20231210-0563.”