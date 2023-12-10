BREAKING

A man has died after an incident on the M23 – with lane closures in place this evening (Sunday, December 10).
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 20:21 GMT
Surrey Police reported at 7pm that the M23 is closed southbound between junctions 8 and 9 ‘due to a body being recovered from the road’.

It follows a ‘collision between a man and several vehicles’, police added.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but there is not currently believed to be any third party involvement,” a police statement read.

Surrey Police reported at 7pm that the M23 is closed southbound between junctions 8 and 9 ‘due to a body being recovered from the road’. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"We are appealing for any drivers who were in the area between 4.45pm and 5pm and may have unwittingly collided with the man, or anyone who saw a man walking on the A25 Bletchingley Road Bridge, to please get in touch with us by DM or by calling 101 and quoting SYP-20231210-0563.”

