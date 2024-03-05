Macmillan Cancer Support coming to the heart of Hastings - volunteers wanted!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approximately 100,000 people are living with cancer across East Sussex and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT) see approximately 3,500 new cancer patients every year. So, after consultation with local people, Macmillan is setting up this much-needed service in the centre of town providing a convenient place for people to meet in a relaxed, non-clinical setting.

Visitors will be able to get information and support about practical, emotional, or financial worries associated with their cancer diagnosis or just talk about any worries they may have about cancer.

Geoff Brown, Manager of the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton, and the local volunteering team, says: “We are really excited to be working with Hastings Heart to open this centre at the Info Hub in Hastings, but we could not support the number of people living with cancer in the area that we do without the help of our fabulous volunteers.

Volunteers wanted for the new Macmillan Centre in Hastings

“They give up their valuable time to support and listen to people with cancer, their family and friends, coping with a variety of issues associated with a cancer diagnosis and, experience shows what a positive experience this can be for all involved.

“If this sounds interesting, we would love to meet people in person at our ‘drop in’ on 13th March where you’ll get the chance to meet me and other members of the team and find out more about what’s involved.”