Macmillan Mighty Hikers take on stunning South Downs Way to raise vital funds for cancer charity

More than 1,800 people took part in the South Downs Macmillan Mighty Hike over the weekend raising thousands of pounds in sponsorship to help the charity support people living with and affected by cancer.
By Heather ChurchouseContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST
Macmillan Hikers at Seven Sisters on the final stretch of the South Coast Mighty Hike this weekendMacmillan Hikers at Seven Sisters on the final stretch of the South Coast Mighty Hike this weekend
The 13-mile and 26-mile hikes took place on Saturday and Sunday starting from Brighton and Alfriston and taking in the stunning South Downs Way, and ending at Eastbourne.

Macmillan Cancer Support Senior Challenge Events Programme Manager, Lauren Sanders, said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is incredibly grateful to the 1,852 people who took part in the breathtakingly beautiful but physically challenging South Coast Macmillan Mighty Hikes at the weekend.

“The hot weather brought its own challenges and we would like to thank everyone taking part for heeding our sun safety and hydration advice and for taking on board extra water at regular intervals from our regular water stations, as well as taking opportunities to cool down at planned rest, refreshment and medic stops.

Walkers completing the Macmillan South Coast Mighty Hike at the weekendWalkers completing the Macmillan South Coast Mighty Hike at the weekend
“For those who were unable to continue because of the temperatures, we want you to know that your efforts were incredible, and your fundraising will make a huge difference to people living with and affected by cancer. We respect and thank you for making the decision to stop when conditions felt too challenging. You are all heroes and should feel very proud.”

Santander is the official Mighty Hike partner. Macmillan and Santander are working together to provide financial support and improve banking services for people living with and affected by cancer throughout the UK.

“The 30,000 people who are taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer are part of something very special. Every penny raised at a Mighty Hike will help Macmillan to provide vital emotional, physical and financial support for people living with cancer, who need it now more than ever,” added Lauren.

“Our waiting list is open for South Coast Mighty Hike 2024 and there are still some places available at a small number of our other Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

