Magic of Christmas comes to Seven Sisters Country Park

A Christmas extravaganza is coming to the visitor centre and historic barn at Seven Sisters Country Park for an action-packed weekend of festive fun.

With mince pies and mulled wine aplenty, the visitor facilities are being transformed into a winter wonderland of gift stalls, Christmas crafts and activities, choir singing and locally-produced fare for all the family to enjoy.

The celebrations take place from 10am to 4pm on 9 and 10 December and admission is free.

The Christmas market will feature 27 stalls in the visitor centre and pump barn, while 14 stalls will be at the Salthouse Farmhouse, which will be hosting the choral performances on the Sunday. People will be able to enjoy locally-crafted South Downs beer and wines from the special bar area. The Sunday includes the opportunity to make your own stunning Christmas wreath in a pre-bookable workshop.

As well as stocking up on gifts for loved ones, the weekend is also an opportunity to find out more about the South Downs National Park. The National Park’s events and engagement team will be on site, offering tips on places to visit over the festive season and sharing stargazing tips to help people make the most of the International Dark Sky Reserve.

People can also learn more about the amazing geology, history and wildlife of Seven Sisters and try out one of the free audio trail adventures in the country park.

Claire Onslow, who manages Seven Sisters Country Park, said: “This is only the second Christmas for us in the newly-refurbished visitor facilities, so we’re really pulling out all the stops this year to bring on the festive cheer and showcase the country park.

“It’s often quite daunting thinking what you’re going to buy for loved ones, but our market should have something for everyone and include some of those hand-made bespoke presents that can be hard to find.

“The doors are open to all and we want people to come and find out more about the country park, which is the eastern gateway to the South Downs National Park and offers so many opportunities to connect with nature and boost mental and physical well-being. We’ll be recommending walks in the National Park to walk off those Christmas cobwebs after one too many mince pies!

“So, wrap up warm and let’s celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! I know we’re all dreaming of a white Christmas, but if we don’t get it, the stunning Seven Sisters will still be as white as ever!”

The South Downs National Park Authority took ownership of Seven Sisters Country Park in 2021 and has since invested around £2m renovating the facilities for visitors.

The country park comprises 280 hectares of chalk cliffs, meandering river valley and open chalk grassland – often called “Europe’s rainforest in miniature” as a single square metre can include 40 wildflower species and over 20 different butterflies. The famous white cliffs have been used as the backdrop for many Hollywood movies, including Harry Potter, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and most recently, Summerland.