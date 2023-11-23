BREAKING

Magic starts at Felpham Community College

Felpham Community College have been running taster sessions for local year 5 primary schools for over 10 years. Based around the theme of ‘Making Magical Memories’, the events are a chance for year 5 students to experience what secondary school life is like.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Donwview Students enjoy their trip to Felpham Community CollegeDonwview Students enjoy their trip to Felpham Community College
his academic year, the programme of events has started with 90 students from Downview Primary School attending FCC on Thursday 16th November, to ‘Create a Magical Turtle World’ within the art department, using a variety of mixed materials. Year 9 students supported the younger students with their creative pieces, and also gave a tour of the school showcasing all the different curriculum areas.

Ed Whiffin, Deputy Headteacher commented: “It was lovely to see the Downview students asking lots of questions about secondary school and interacting with our student helpers.

The idea of these events is for year 5s to see how a secondary school runs on a normal day, so that they are excited about the thought of the next stage of their education and not worried.

"The Downview students who came up were great, really enthusiastic and the work they produced was brilliant! We are now looking forward to running further events next term with other local schools.”

