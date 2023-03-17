Edit Account-Sign Out
Maintenance work on the South Lancing Overbridge to start soon

Essential maintenance work to waterproof the bridge deck on the South Lancing Overbridge, which carries the A2025 Grinstead Lane, will be taking place from Monday April 17.

By West Sussex County CouncilContributor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT

West Sussex County Council will deliver the work in two phases, working on one side of the bridge at a time. The existing carriageway and footway construction and the current bridge deck waterproofing layer will be removed. The bridge deck will then be repaired, with new waterproofing, bridge joints, and carriageway and footway construction being installed.

A West Sussex Highways officer said: “South Lancing Overbridge carries the A2025 over three electrified railway lines and Freshbrook Road which is a residential road, so it is important that we carry out this work to maintain the bridge. The works are in line with our Council Plan aim of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy through providing a safer, more efficient and overall resilient transport network.”

The road will be open to through traffic, with a single lane controlled by temporary lights for the duration.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday May 26, however, it is possible that this date could change due to unforeseen circumstances such as severe weather.

