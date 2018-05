A number of firefighters were called to a blaze in an Uckfield home yesterday (Sunday).

Crews from Uckfield, Crowborough, Lewes, Brighton and Bexhill rushed to the property in Framfield Road at around 4.08am.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The blaze appears to have engulfed the building’s roof.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam, one jet hydrant and an Aerial Ladder Platform to extinguish the fire.

All people in the building were safely evacuated, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.