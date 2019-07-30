Major ‘chemical incident’ in Uckfield

A major chemical incident is unfolding in Uckfield this morning (July 30).

A multi-agency operation is underway following a suspected burglary at a building suppliers at the Bellbrook Industrial estate in Uckfield.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance were sent to the scene at 10am.

One witness said around 10 people were being ‘decontaminated’ by experts in full chemical suits.

A spokesperson for the fire service said specialists have been called in after an unknown substance was found covering the area to check if it could be harmful.

They said, “This is routine in these circumstances. A small number of people are being looked after by the HART team from SECamb.”

This is a breaking news story, more information will be published when it is available.