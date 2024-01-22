Major college campus in Worthing put up for sale

A major college campus with development potential in Worthing, West Sussex has been put up for sale.

Property consultancy Vail Williams is inviting freehold bids for the 5.9-acre Northbrook College Broadwater Campus site.

The owner, Chichester College Group is selling the campus in order to consolidate its provision in Worthing and facilitate investment in its existing West Durrington and Worthing sites.

With buildings totalling approximately 118,489 sq ft, the site is in a prime central urban location just to the north of the town centre

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL: Chichester College Group’s 5.9-acre Northbrook Broadwater Campus in Worthing,

The premises will continue to be occupied as a college until September 2025 with the vendors taking a short leaseback up to that date.

In the future, Chichester College Group intends to deliver Northbrook College courses at its other college locations in the Worthing area, including Northbrook’s West Durrington campus and Worthing College. All existing provision will continue in the area as long as there is demand.

Vail Williams Partner Steve Berrett said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a rarely available educational facility in an affluent and growing Sussex town, located just 11 miles west of Brighton.

“Worthing’s unique location, being nestled between the South Downs and the sea, creates an attractive redevelopment proposition.

“The site will likely appeal to a wide range of purchasers and end users, including educational providers, care homes, property investors, and alternative commercial occupiers looking to take advantage of the existing building accommodation.

“There are excellent redevelopment and repositioning opportunities here, subject to planning, with three positively received, architect-designed pre-application masterplan options for educational, care home and residential uses.”

Steve added: “From a personal point of view I grew up locally, attended Worthing College and both my colleague Mikael Goldsmith and I started our professional careers in the town. We are looking forward to working with the college to assist them through this disposal and reinvestment strategy.”

The vendors are seeking the freehold sale of whole site (consideration to sale in part) with a strong preference for unconditional offers. The bid deadline is 2pm on Thursday 7th March.

On site is an established educational college campus with a combination of new build and fully refurbished legacy buildings, along with some unused buildings to the west of the site.

To the rear of the site there is green space, sports court, engineering workshops and an around 130 car parking spaces.

There has been an educational establishment on the site since 1912 with West Sussex College of Art and Design becoming Northbrook College Sussex in 1986 and, following mergers, forming part of Chichester College Group in 2022.

The group is the largest provider of further education in West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, educating and training around 25,000 full and part time students every year across seven colleges.

Chichester College Group Chief Operating Officer Jon Rollings said: “Like all businesses, we have had to make decisions that maximise our assets and rationalise our space.

“The proceeds of the Broadwater Campus sale will be reinvested into our Worthing-based college sites, providing better facilities for young people, apprentices and adults to study and develop their skills.”

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.