Major Crawley road shuts after 'serious' three-vehicle crash

A major Crawley road has closed following a serious crash involving three vehicles.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago

The A23 Crawley Avenue has been shut both ways from the A2220 Horsham Road at Cheals Roundabout to Ifield Avenue.

The AA reports the crash as ‘serious’ and says there is queuing traffic in the area.

More as we get it.

Part of the A23 at Crawley has been shut both ways following a 'serious' three-vehicle crash
Part of the A23 at Crawley has been shut both ways. Traffic is queuing in the area