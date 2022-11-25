The A23 Crawley Avenue has been shut both ways from the A2220 Horsham Road at Cheals Roundabout to Ifield Avenue.
The AA reports the crash as ‘serious’ and says there is queuing traffic in the area.
More as we get it.
A major Crawley road has closed following a serious crash involving three vehicles.
The A23 Crawley Avenue has been shut both ways from the A2220 Horsham Road at Cheals Roundabout to Ifield Avenue.
The AA reports the crash as ‘serious’ and says there is queuing traffic in the area.
More as we get it.