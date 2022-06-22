Major Eastbourne road open again following 'serious crash' involving lorry and person on mobility scooter

A busy road in Eastbourne is now open again following a collision.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:19 pm

Lottbridge Drove was closed southbound for hours today (Wednesday, June 22) between the Highfield Link and the Tesco roundabout due to a collision, Sussex Roads Police confirmed on Twitter.

The road is now open again according to traffic monitors.

Sussex Police said officers responded to the collision around 10.10am. It involved a lorry and a person on a mobility scooter.

Collision in Eastbourne 22-6-22

A police spokersperson said, “The person in the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious, life threatening injuries.”

The AA site called the collision a ‘serious crash’.

Any witnesses to the collision or has CCTV footage of it is asked to report it to investigating officers by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Alderstone.

