Major Eastbourne road open again following 'serious crash' involving lorry and person on mobility scooter

Lottbridge Drove was closed southbound for hours today (Wednesday, June 22) between the Highfield Link and the Tesco roundabout due to a collision, Sussex Roads Police confirmed on Twitter.
The road is now open again according to traffic monitors.
Sussex Police said officers responded to the collision around 10.10am. It involved a lorry and a person on a mobility scooter.
A police spokersperson said, “The person in the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious, life threatening injuries.”
The AA site called the collision a ‘serious crash’.
Any witnesses to the collision or has CCTV footage of it is asked to report it to investigating officers by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Alderstone.