Sussex Police confirmed four vehicles have been involved in a collision in Marine Parade around 3pm this afternoon (Monday, June 6).

A police spokesperson said two people were taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The road is temporarily closed (as of 5pm) but due to reopen ‘imminently’ according to the spokesperson.

Collision in Eastbourne 6-6-22 (photo by Laurence Baker)