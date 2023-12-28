A man has been arrested after a major emergency incident in a West Sussex town.

Dozens of emergency service personnel descended on Arundel this morning (Thursday, December 28). According to reports on social media, there had been a ‘large-scale search for a person in the water’ in the River Arun.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Police attended an address in Mill Lane, Arundel, at around 8.50am on Thursday, in order to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

“While trying to arrest him, the man ran from the scene and a search was launched.

“The man was later arrested and is now in custody.”

Multiple police officers, supported by the dog unit and drones, were joined at the scene by Coastguard and lifeboat crews.

A Coastguard helicopter has been pictured, whilst fire crews and ambulances have also been seen in the Arundel area.

The police spokesperson added: "Officers have thanked the public for their patience while they responded to this incident and have thanked West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service for their help.”

