We are still waiting for an update from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following yesterday’s major fire at the abandoned Queensbury House building.

Here is an eye-witness account from local resident, and student journalist, Daniel Burton: “At around 9pm, Havelock Road had reopened.

“There was a fire engine outside the front of the building along with a police car. The front of the building has been taped off.

“I saw firefighters going into the building next door, checking the building (Havelock Place). There is also a police car at the back of the building on Priory Street and a section of area had been taped off preventing people from accessing the back of the building.