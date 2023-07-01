NationalWorldTV
Live

Major fire breaks out in Hastings: Recap updates as they happened with eye-witness account

A major fire broke out in a derelict building near Hastings’ railway station on Saturday afternoon (July 1).
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

Scroll down and click through to see a recap of what we know so far and live updates as they come in.

A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLoverA major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLover
A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLover

Major fire breaks out in Hastings

08:47 BST

More photos from yesterday’s fire

08:30 BSTUpdated 08:45 BST

Eye-witness account as incident ‘scaled back'

Good morning.

We are still waiting for an update from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following yesterday’s major fire at the abandoned Queensbury House building.

Here is an eye-witness account from local resident, and student journalist, Daniel Burton: “At around 9pm, Havelock Road had reopened.

“There was a fire engine outside the front of the building along with a police car. The front of the building has been taped off.

“I saw firefighters going into the building next door, checking the building (Havelock Place). There is also a police car at the back of the building on Priory Street and a section of area had been taped off preventing people from accessing the back of the building.

“It is clear that the incident has been scaled back, but the building has been sealed off.”

19:41 BSTUpdated 19:42 BST

What building is on fire?

The fire service said the fire started in a derelict property. This is the abandoned Queensbury House building.

According to the Historical Hastings website, Queensbury House was constructed on the site of number 1, Havelock Road (the Railway Hotel) during the mid 1960s.

The website added: “The prominent eight-storey building with a sub-basement on Priory Street has had a number of uses other than simply offices since its construction including residential usage, the most recent being a proposed conversion into a hotel with over 100 rooms in 2020. However the building proved to be structurally unstable, with the brick cladding falling - this leading to the building being slated for demolition in 2022.”

Read more: https://historymap.info/Queensbury_House

19:19 BST

Video footage shows firefighters’ response to incident

19:19 BST

Firefighters ‘dangerously under resourced’, union says

19:18 BST

Initial photos from the scene

19:11 BSTUpdated 19:11 BST

Multiple road closures in place

Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace. Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace.
Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace.
19:00 BST

Buses diverted

18:59 BST

Breaking news story as it happened

18:49 BSTUpdated 18:50 BST

Fire is in derelict building

