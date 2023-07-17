Major investment in Newhaven attraction unveiled

Paradise Park opened in 1989 and over the past two years has seen enormous investment by the Tate family.
TV and Chelsea award-winning garden designer Juliet Sargeant created the new Sussex Plant House which will house hand-made models of famous Sussex landmarks including the Royal Pavilion and Chichester Cathedral. These are part of the wider Sussex Heritage trail around the gardens.
Also added is a Time Garden with a giant floral clock at its centre. Below which will be buried a time capsule depicting local life today, and intended to be opened in 50 years. The contents were inspired by Paradise Park visitors via social media and a half-term competition.
Site director, Darren Clift, says: "The new Sussex Plant House will be a fitting tribute to my late grandfather, John Tate, and create a special place for his models to be viewed. Working with Juliet Sargeant is always a pleasure, and her design here pays tribute to John and his legacy."