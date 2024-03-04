Major Peacehaven building goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Offered as one lot, they are among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Detached 36 South Coast Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £475,000 to £500,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This substantial detached two-storey property occupies a prominent location on the main A259 (South Coast Road).

MULTI-USE: 36 South Coast Road, Peacehaven

“It is arranged as two vacant retail units on the ground floor with rear workshops, offices and garage with a driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

“There are two self-contained one- and two-bedroom flats on the first floor which are currently let at £17,100 per annum. We estimate the rental for the whole building to be £50,000 per annum.

“We also consider that the building has potential for redevelopment and would suit a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is conveniently located on a busy commercial thoroughfare close to the centre of Peacehaven with its comprehensive local shopping facilities, amenities and excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the A259 coastal link road.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/85/

Also in Peacehaven, 28 Roderick Avenue, a detached bungalow in need of updating, is freehold guided £230,000 to £250,000 as an investment.

Richard added: “This two-bedroom bungalow, now requiring updating, is currently let, producing an income of £10,500 per annum, although we estimate the rental value to be £15,600 per annum.”

It has a gas heating system via radiators, double glazing and a good size west facing rear garden and a small front garden.

The bungalow is situated in a popular residential location just off the A259 between Cavell Avenue and Horsham Avenue.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity, with the seafront located a few hundred metres to the south.

The property is let on an assured shorthold tenancy at a current rental of £875 per calendar month.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/65/

In Lewes, a character cottage needing improvement is offered jointly with Oakley with a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £160,000 and vacant possession.

Mid-terrace 1 Little East Street is situated in the heart of Lewes, close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station and many pubs and restaurants.

Richard said: “This period cottage is arranged over three floors and needs improvement throughout.

“It retains some character features including sash windows and exposed beams and has a double bedroom and attic/study room. There is a south facing walled patio garden and brick shed to the rear.”

There are excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/33/

In Seaford, a small lock-up shop in central location at 2 Blatchington Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £25,000 to £27,500.

Richard added: “This single storey end-terrace commercial unit offers great potential for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The lock-up unit has electricity and offers flexible accommodation in good decorative order.

It occupies a prominent corner location at the junction of Blatchington Road and Clinton Lane, close to the town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities.

Seaford is a coastal town between Brighton and Eastbourne, with excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A26 and A27.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/113/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.