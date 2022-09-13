Major rail disruption after person hit by train between Gatwick and Haywards Heath

Southern Rail says that major disruption is expected until around 5pm with trains being cancelled or diverted.

Three Bridges Station is reported to be shut.

People are being advised not to travel until later this afternoon.

No rail services are currently operating between Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Brighton after a person was hit by a train

Trains are currently unable to run between Gatwick, Haywards Heath and Brighton.