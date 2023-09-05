Emergency services are standing down after carrying out a major search for a man seen in distress off the coast of West Wittering.

A young man was seen struggling off the coast of the popular beach shortly before 9pm last night (Monday, September 4) sparking a major search involving, lifeboats, helicopters and drones.

The search effort has now been called off.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: "We have been working tirelessly with local HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats, as well as passing vessels, in search for a man reported to be in difficulty in the water last night. The extensive operation has since stood down and our thoughts are with the gentleman's family during this difficult time."

A search and rescue team at West Wittering this afternoon. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (4 September), police were alerted by Solent Coastguard to a man in distress in the sea at West Wittering.

“A search is underway involving the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats.

“The man is described as white, slim and 5’10”. He has long black hair and facial hair and is wearing black swimming shorts.