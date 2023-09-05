BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Major search for man off West Wittering beach is stood down

Emergency services are standing down after carrying out a major search for a man seen in distress off the coast of West Wittering.
By Joe Stack
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A young man was seen struggling off the coast of the popular beach shortly before 9pm last night (Monday, September 4) sparking a major search involving, lifeboats, helicopters and drones.

The search effort has now been called off.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: "We have been working tirelessly with local HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats, as well as passing vessels, in search for a man reported to be in difficulty in the water last night. The extensive operation has since stood down and our thoughts are with the gentleman's family during this difficult time."

A search and rescue team at West Wittering this afternoon. Picture by Eddie MitchellA search and rescue team at West Wittering this afternoon. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
A search and rescue team at West Wittering this afternoon. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (4 September), police were alerted by Solent Coastguard to a man in distress in the sea at West Wittering.

“A search is underway involving the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats.

“The man is described as white, slim and 5’10”. He has long black hair and facial hair and is wearing black swimming shorts.

“Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesRNLISussex Police