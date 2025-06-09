Major Sussex art exhibition celebrates our Productive Land

Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery is offering Productive Land, a contemporary landscape exhibition at South Stoke running from June 12-16.

Spokesman James Stewart said: “For Productive Land, we are building on the success of the 2024 Art and Agriculture exhibition and have developed the theme as well as broadened the number of artists taking part.

“The term Productive Land refers to an area that can support agriculture. Traditionally this means that it is capable of growing crops or supporting livestock. It is often characterised by fertile soil, access to water, accessibility and suitable climate conditions. These days agricultural activities are much broader than crops and livestock.

“Food production is still the fundamental purpose of agriculture, a point raised by Ryan Haydon in his opening statement on the 2024 panel discussion. He went on to say that the work of farming today has evolved to further activities beyond solely food production. Farmers are now encouraged to create a ‘green and pleasant land’ for the increasing number of leisure seekers and to support biodiversity by creating woodlands, field buffers of wild flowers and new hedgerows.Wild flower field margins also provide numerous benefits, including attracting pollinators and aiding in natural pest control.

“Woodlands offer numerous benefits to farming, including: providing shelter for livestock in harsh weather conditions and crops to reduce wind damage, improving water efficiency, reducing water erosion and even reducing spray drift from pesticides; diversifying income streams through timber and carbon credits; improving soil health and water quality; and of course enhancing biodiversity. Woodlands are used for recreational activities such as walking, cycling, and camping, attracting visitors and generating other sources income for the farm.

“So, for us Productive Land is the brief given to the 22 artists invited to submit works for this unique exhibition. This can be interpreted by each artist in their own way: for example, productive in this sense could include woodland, field margins, headland etc.”

The exhibition in 2025 will take place from June 12-16 at South Stoke Barn, South Stoke, near Arundel, BN18 9PF. The exhibition will be open every day from 11am-6pm

There will be a talk on Art and Agriculture: Productive Land led by Ryan Haydon with James Stewart and Nick Bodimeade on Friday, June 13 in support of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Tickets cost £25 and include champagne and canapés provided by Ren's Kitchen. Tickets from The Sussex Snowdrop Trust website.”

James added: “Looking at the incredible variety works submitted we can see the range of representations of Productive Land by each of the artists.

“These include: memories of certain places; the interplay of human and natural forces; highlighting biodiversity; land use as a tool for education or other community/charitable purposes; showing light and shadows; limited or boosted colour palette; and of course pastoral/rural scenes or any combination of the above.”

The 22 participating artists are: Emily Ball, Matt Bodimeade, Nick Bodemade, Pippa Blake, Tom Farthing, John Harmer, Emma Hurst, Frances Knight, Andrew Milne, Karin Moorhouse, Paul Newland, Lucinda Oestreicher, Piers Ottey, Deborah Petch, Andrew Roberts, Tiffany Robinson, Melanie Rose, Tania Rutland, Kate Sherman, Catherine Somerville, Phil Tyler and Andy Waite.