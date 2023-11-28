Major West Sussex rail delays after bus collides with level crossing barriers
Southern Rail said Network Rail and the emergency services are ‘on site and are working to deal with the incident’ at the Roundstone Level Crossing in East Preston.
"Due to a road vehicle colliding with level crossing barriers at Angmering all lines are blocked,” Southern announced on social media.
“Southern services disrupted in the Angmering area, on the route between Worthing and either Littlehampton or Barnham.
“We are working to assess the situation. If you need to use another route we will advise your shortly.”
Network Rail said trains through Angmering may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
Trains are facing major delays between London Victoria and Littlehampton, and between Brighton and Southampton Central / Portsmouth & Southsea.
Disruption is expected until 6pm, at the earliest, the company said.
A spokesperson added: “Southern services are being disrupted in the Angmering area, on the route between Worthing and either Littlehampton or Barnham.
“This is due to a bus colliding with the barriers at a level crossing.
“Trains are currently being delayed, but we don't have an exact estimate for the length of the delays. There may also be some short-notice service changes and cancellations.”
Train passengers are urged to plan journeys in advance using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
Network Rail said customers ‘may be entitled to compensation’ if experiencing a delay in completing your journey, adding: “Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”