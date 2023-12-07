Make an impact with a new career in nursing – Chichester student shares their career change story

Wondering how you can make a difference to your local community? Retraining as a nurse is one of the most rewarding career paths people can take. Careers in the caring professions attract people from all kinds of backgrounds, including some that people might not expect.

Second year BSc Adult Nursing student Emily Wratting, who studies at the University of Chichester, has shared her story in the hopes of inspiring others to consider a new career in nursing in 2024.

Emily, who lives in Littlehampton with her two young children, first considered a career change in her late 20s after a 10-year career in the air as cabin crew for a major airline. Emily says: “I loved my time as cabin crew, but when the pandemic hit we were grounded. Once I was offered voluntary redundancy, I started to think about a career in nursing as it’s something I’ve always been interested in. There are a lot of transferable skills really.”

Emily didn’t think that a nursing degree would be open to her, but was so determined to succeed that she went back to school to resit her GCSE Maths exam and then followed an Access Course. After successfully passing her course, she decided to study at Chichester. Although being close to home was a bonus, what really attracted her was the small, welcoming campus. She has already completed several local placements as part of her course at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and two community hospitals in Bognor Regis and Rustington.

The state-of-the art nursing simulation room at The University of Chichester

She says: “It’s really important to have the support of our tutors and fellow students on a course like this. I’ve really enjoyed all my placements so far, especially the one on an acute ward – the fast pace and quick decisions needed reminded me of my time as cabin crew! I’m really glad I went for it and decided to retrain.”

There is currently a shortage of qualified nurses in Sussex which universities are looking to help address. With a 3-year undergraduate Adult Nursing degree currently accepting applications for 2024 as well as postgraduate courses in adult nursing and mental health, the University of Chichester has several options for those considering a new career. Students learn how to care for patients in health care settings, assess their needs, plan and deliver the most appropriate care for them, and evaluate the results. All courses require 50% placement learning which will be in the local area, allowing students to make a positive contribution to the local community as they train.

Postgraduate diplomas allow people to become a registered nurse in two years if they already have another undergraduate degree. Postgraduate options in Adult Nursing and a new course in Mental Health Nursing will welcome their next cohort in January 2025.

The University’s brand-new Nursing facilities include a six-bed clinical space, an immersive experience room and the latest technology including robotics mannequins which allow students to train in a state-of-the-art environment.

Dr Nita Muir, Head of the School of Nursing and Allied Health says: “Careers in the caring professions are incredibly rewarding. Our students tell us that they really appreciate our small, friendly campus where they feel part of a supportive community. We’d be delighted to see anyone interested in a career in nursing at our next Open Day on the 13th of December – come and find out where a degree in nursing could take you!”