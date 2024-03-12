Making a difference: Lewes Pounds supporting Lewes Foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2017 Colin Tingle’s bequest of 500 Lewes Pounds was distributed in envelopes.

These Lewes Pounds were so well received, enabling people to treat themselves and others, that the Donate-a-Drink scheme was launched.

The scheme allows local residents to support the food banks by adding £3 to their bill at the Depot, Harveys, Seasons, Patisserie (now at Anne of Cleves) and Cheese Please.

A generous grant was given by the Aviva Community Fund; with the Lewes Pound CIC making up any shortfalls using the profits from its on-line sales of collectors’ packs.

The Lewes Pound was set up to keep money in the local community.

As well as putting this money into the pockets of those who don’t have spare cash to spend on small treats, this has channelled more income into independent Lewes businesses signed up to accept Lewes Pounds.

We know from feedback that many recipients use their Lewes Pounds at Richards Butchers to buy good quality sausages or a steak; watch a film at the Depot, buy a pint of Harveys, visit Cheese Please or buy treats from the Riverside or the Needlemakers.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has caused many people to draw in their horns and it is tough for people struggling on benefits.

The chance of a small treat makes so much difference to their lives.

If you can afford it please think abut adding an extra £3 to your bill when you shop at Cheese Please, the Depot, Harveys, Patisserie or Seasons; or the Lewes Pound stall at the Lewes Farmers Market.

These small donations add up to make a big difference.