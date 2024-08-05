Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision in in West Chiltington – in the Horsham district – shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, July 31.

"Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in West Chiltington,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said, on Sunday evening (August 4).

"Officers were called to the incident, which involved a red Honda motorcycle and a white Nissan, on Adversane Lane, on the junction of Broadford Bridge Road.

"The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Horsham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to email [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 1314 of 31/07.