Man, 76, arrested after father, 36, dies and son, two, seriously injured in A267 crash
A man has been arrested after a father died and his two-year-old son was seriously injured in a crash on the A267.
The collision, which happened near Frant on Wednesday (August 18), involved four vehicles.
Police said: “Officers were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A267 at 11.11am, where a 36-year-old man from Dartford, Kent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His son and the sole passenger – a two-year-old boy also from Dartford – sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he remains in a serious condition.”
Police have been working to trace the driver of one of the vehicles involved and on Thursday (August 19) arrested a 76-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident, a spokesman said.
He added: “He is currently in police custody.
“Police are urging any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured either of the vehicles in the area on dash cam, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Utility.”