The collision, which happened near Frant on Wednesday (August 18), involved four vehicles.

Police said: “Officers were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A267 at 11.11am, where a 36-year-old man from Dartford, Kent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His son and the sole passenger – a two-year-old boy also from Dartford – sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he remains in a serious condition.”

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police have been working to trace the driver of one of the vehicles involved and on Thursday (August 19) arrested a 76-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident, a spokesman said.

He added: “He is currently in police custody.