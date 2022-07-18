Man airlifted to hospital after swimming incident in Pagham Harbour

A man was airlifted to Hospital following an incident off Pagham Harbour.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to help the swimmer at 3.20pm on Friday, July 15.

Both Selsey Lifeboats were tasked to carry out a search of the area as well as the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

Coastguard Rescue Officers carried out a shore line search and Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to support them.

The swimmer was located lying on the beach after managing to make his own way back to the shore.

The coastguard reported that the swimmer was conscious but exhausted and had swallowed a lot of sea water.

He was then taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester by Rescue 175; where we then met the Helicopter and manned the landing site for them and he was then transferred to the hospital.