A man was airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff edge in Eastbourne

The Coastguard were called on Wednesday, June 5 to a medical incident after a man had fallen from a cliff edge on the western end of Eastbourne seafront.

Volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI as well as the emergency services were called to to help the person in distress.

The person was treated by the ambulance service who carried out ‘lifesaving casualty care’ alongside police officers.

A person was airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard following a medical incident on Eastbourne seafront. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services responded to concerns for a man’s welfare along the cliffs near Eastbourne, which was reported at around 2.40pm on Wednesday (June 5).

"A 36-year-old man is being treated in hospital after falling from the cliff edge."

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard supported with an incident near Holywell Ledge on 5 June after a report was made at about 3.50pm."

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI confirmed that it launched its lifeboat, the David H, to the medical incident to aid the emergency services.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “At 3:55pm on Wednesday, June 5, Solent Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) 'David H' to a medical incident at the western end of the seafront.

“Our ILB crew were on scene before the ambulance service and carried out lifesaving casualty care alongside police officers until they were joined by the coastguard helicopter and paramedics, later joined by HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service).

The spokesperson added that the person was airlifted to the hospital where he received treatment following the incident.