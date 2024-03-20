Man airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Rye collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the scene in Camber Road, near the water sports centre, at about 1pm on March 9.

The collision involved a single red Peugeot 206 convertible, with the roof down at the time.

One passenger, a 26-year-old man from Hastings, was airlifted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, a 41-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to the same hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Bexhill was not seriously injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and want to trace other motorists who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time.

A police spokesperson added: “The vehicle was travelling back towards Sussex from Lydd.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quote serial 595 of 09/03.