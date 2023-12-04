A road near Horsham was closed after a serious collision on Sunday afternoon (December 3).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident on the A264, which left a man and woman in hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers were called to the incident at about 3.30pm on the eastbound carriageway, between the Rusper Road roundabout and the Moorhead roundabout,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It involved a turquoise Volkswagen ID3 that left the carriageway.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“A man and a woman from Horsham sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital at this time.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service reported the incident on social media at 5.30pm.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A264 between the Moorhead roundabout and Rusper roundabout. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service said the incident involved two cars, adding: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters released one person from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

"Fire crews left the scene at around 5pm and the incident was then left in the care of Sussex Police."

The road, which was closed while police carried out an investigation, has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with relevant information – such as dashcam footage of the vehicle, and other vehicles in the area at the time – to come forward.