Officers were called to a report of an assault at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, at around 11pm.

A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries and, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police confirmed.

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder, Sussex Police said. He remains in custody, to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 24).

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail, police added. A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, you can upload it directly to our Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F74-PO2

“Alternatively, you can report online, via 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

1 . Serious incident in Chichester - in pictures West Street in Chichester last nightPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Serious incident in Chichester - in pictures West Street in Chichester last nightPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Serious incident in Chichester - in pictures West Street in Chichester last nightPhoto: EDDIE MITCHELL