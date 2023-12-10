Man dies after car collides with tree on West Sussex border; driver and two children taken to hospital

A man died after a car left the road and collided with a tree on the West Sussex border, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the fatal collision near Liphook – which left another man seriously hurt and two children in hospital.

"Emergency services were called to the B2070 Portsmouth Road, between Liphook and Rake, shortly before 3pm on Friday (December 8) after a silver Jaguar car left the road and collided with a tree,” a police spokesperson said.

“It happened on the southbound dual-carriageway section near to Rockfield Lodge.”

Police said four people – all from the Liss area – were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

"One of the passengers, a 49-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson added.

"The driver, a 44-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

“Two children in the rear of the vehicle, a 12 and 14-year-old boy, were also taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital for treatment.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage from the area at the time.