Man dies after falling from cliffs in Sussex

A man has died after falling from cliffs in Sussex, police have confirmed.
By Megan Baker
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Sussex Police were called to Ovingdean following reports of a person having fallen from cliffs on Thursday afternoon (January 25).

The man was taken to hospital, where he later sadly died from his injuries, a spokesperson for the force has confirmed.

Police said the man’s family have been informed and this will now be a matter for the coroner.

