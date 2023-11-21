A man has died after a single-vehicle collision on the A283 in West Sussex, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the fatal incident on Monday night (November 20).

"The single-vehicle collision happened on the A283 at about 9.45pm,” a spokesperson added.

"A 46-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported.”

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Police said three men who were in the vehicle – aged 18, 19, and 21 – sustained minor injuries. They are all receiving treatment in hospital, police added.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) confirmed it sent a helicopter and a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Our crews arrived on scene at 10.34pm where they worked with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat a number of patients involved in a road traffic collision.

"They then transported the patients to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.“

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any footage of the incident.