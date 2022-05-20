Man dies and another is seriously hurt in three-vehicle A29 crash

Police say that emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.40pm after reports of a collision between a car and two motorcycles.
A spokesperson said: “The rider of one of the motorcycles, a 41-year-old man from Bersted, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed.
"A second rider was found nearby and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
“The road was closed in both directions overnight while officers established the full circumstances.”
The road reopened shortly before 2pm today (Friday).
The police spokesperson added: “Anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact [email protected], quoting serial 1264 of 19/05.
“Police would particularly like to speak to a third motorcyclist who was at the scene.”