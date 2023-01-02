Man dies due to fall from height in Brighton Marina

According to police, emergency services attended the incident which happened shortly after 10am on Saturday (December 31). A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man fell from height at Brighton Marina.”
A 56-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police are preparing a report for HM Coroner, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or information to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 342 of 31/12.