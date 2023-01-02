Man dies due to fall from height in Brighton Marina

A 56-year-old man has died due to a fall from height in Brighton Marina.

According to police, emergency services attended the incident which happened shortly after 10am on Saturday (December 31). A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man fell from height at Brighton Marina.”

A 56-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police are preparing a report for HM Coroner, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or information to come forward.