Man dies in Mayfield collision

According to police, the collision was reported at 10.08pm yesterday (December 22) and involved a black Vauxhall Vivaro and a pedestrian.

Sussex Police said despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics at the scene, the pedestrian - a 62-year-old local man - died at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for anyone with relevant dash cam footage in the area showing the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the collision to come forward.

Fatal collision in Mayfield