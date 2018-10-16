Man discovered in bedroom of elderly couple’s flat

Police are appealing for information about a man who was seen running from a burglary.

At 3.15pm on Wednesday (October 10) police were called to Sussex Way in Peacehaven after a man was found in the bedroom of a flat in the road.

A woman had gone to visit her parents, who are in their 80s, and found a man in the bedroom. He left the property when challenged by her and pushed her to get away.

He was seen running along The Esplanade and then into the car park at the rear of Marine Court. He is described as between 60 to 65-years-old and wearing a flat cap, three-quarter length light beige suede jacket and blue jeans.

Some gold jewellery was found to be missing from the bedroom.

The man is being linked to another incident in the same flat block on August 18. The eldery resident heard a noise and found a man looking through her jewellery box. She confronted him and he left.

Detective Constable Andrew Mountford-Laker said: “This man appears to be targeted vulnerable older people and we are very keen to trace him. Have you seen a man matching his description in the Peacehaven area?

“Please make contact with us with any more information online quoting serial 696 of 10/10.”