Man fighting for his life after collision in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 29th May 2024, 12:56 BST
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a road traffic incident in a West Sussex village.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘appealing for witnesses’ following a ‘serious collision’ in Lancing.

"Officers were called to a report of a Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car on Chartwell Road shortly after 6.30am this morning (May 29),” a police spokesperson said.

"A 55-year-old man, the driver of the Ford, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.”

Detectives are investigating the collision and are ‘trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident’, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"This includes those with dashcam footage of a grey Ford Fiesta travelling Southbound on Busticle Lane, Lancing at approximately 6.30am.”

Information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online or emailed to [email protected] quoting Operation Converse.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

1. Serious Lancing collision

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers were called to a report of a Ford Fiesta 'hitting a parked car' on Chartwell Road

2. Serious Lancing collision

Police officers were called to a report of a Ford Fiesta 'hitting a parked car' on Chartwell Road Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceLancingFord

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.