Sussex Police said officers are ‘appealing for witnesses’ following a ‘serious collision’ in Lancing.

"Officers were called to a report of a Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car on Chartwell Road shortly after 6.30am this morning (May 29),” a police spokesperson said.

"A 55-year-old man, the driver of the Ford, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.”

Detectives are investigating the collision and are ‘trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident’, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"This includes those with dashcam footage of a grey Ford Fiesta travelling Southbound on Busticle Lane, Lancing at approximately 6.30am.”

Information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online or emailed to [email protected] quoting Operation Converse.

