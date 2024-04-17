Man found dead following Beachy Head search
A man has sadly been found dead following a search near Beachy Head today (April 17).
Emergency services, including police and the Coastguard, conducted a search around the cliffs near Eastbourne this morning, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
A man in his 20s was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene, police confirmed. His next of kin have been informed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation, but it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”
