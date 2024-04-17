Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services, including police and the Coastguard, conducted a search around the cliffs near Eastbourne this morning, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

A man in his 20s was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene, police confirmed. His next of kin have been informed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...