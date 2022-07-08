Man sadly dies following Midhurst collision

Sussex Police

Officers responded to a report of the collision between a Suzuki GSX motorcycle and a silver Toyota Rav4 on the A272 at Easebourne, between Midhurst and Petworth, around 7pm on Thursday (July 7).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the rider of the motorcycle - a 43-year-old man - sadly died on the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 7.15pm yesterday (7 July) we were called to a road traffic collision involving one car and one motorcycle on the A272, Easebourne Street.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Midhurst and Petworth to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Chichester.

"On arrival firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one casualty from the car. The casualty was then left in the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"Fire crews left the scene at around 8.30pm. Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance."