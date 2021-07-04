Man seriously injured in Horam collision

The Hailsham man was trapped in the vehicle but rescued by firefighters after his Land Rover collided with a parked car and a telegraph pole before 11.55pm.

Two other men who were passengers were left with no injuries.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A driver suffered serious injuries when his Land Rover 110 collided with a parked car and then a telegraph pole at Horam on Saturday night (July 3).

Emergency services at the scene last night

"Emergency services were called to the scene on the B2203 just north of Horam village at 11.55pm.

"The driver, a 23-year-old man from Hailsham, was trapped in the vehicle and was released by firefighters before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.