Man stabbed outside Eastbourne nightclub

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a fight outside Cameo nightclub at around 1.10am this morning (Saturday, June 18).

They said, “Upon arrival, a male made himself known to officers, stating that he had been stabbed. The knife was recovered from the scene.

“The man was taken to Eastbourne Hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Stabbing outside Cameo nightclub in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)