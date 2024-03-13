Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said its officers are ‘keen to work with independent food premises’ looking to ‘improve the management of fire safety’.

It comes months after a ‘serious fire’ at a takeaway in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The plea comes after firefighters from Shoreham, Worthing and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire on Upper Shoreham Road in Shoreham on December 26, 2023 which is believed to have been started accidentally in the kitchen,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Photo showing smoke damage to the kitchen area of the takeaway. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident and treated a man for smoke inhalation and burns.”

Dave Bray, the fire service’s area manager for protection, said 25 per cent of businesses never re-open following a serious fire, and there are a ‘large number of fire risks’ in restaurants, fast food outlets and takeaways that business owners ‘must be aware of’.

He added: “These risks increase significantly where there is also sleeping accommodation provided within the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only do these fires ruin livelihoods, as seen at the fire in Shoreham, they can also cause injuries.

"We are keen to work with independent takeaways and fast-food outlets to ensure that they, their employees, customers and their local communities are protected from fire and kept as safe as possible.

“We have lots of fire safety information for businesses on our website, including an interactive Business Fire Safety Awareness Tool, as well as contact details for our Fire Safety team should anyone responsible for adhering to fire safety legislation wish to get in touch with us directly.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also offers a range of fire safety training courses for those in control of businesses or non-domestic premises to book onto, and fire extinguisher servicing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad