The man in his fifties suffered a serious head injury after the bus collided with him in the Old Steine at about 2.30pm.
Following the incident, the pedestrian was tended to by an off-duty doctor on the scene who happened to be passing, before ambulance services arrived.
Police said he remains in hospital for treatment.
The road was cordoned off at the bottom of St James’s Street following the incident, and remained in place until 4.45pm.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to the Old Steine in Brighton at around 2.30pm on Sunday (May 7) after a bus collided with a pedestrian.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Herb."