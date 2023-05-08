Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus in East Sussex - police appeal for witnesses

A man has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brighton yesterday (Sunday, May 7) and police are appealing for witnesses.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th May 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:47 BST

The man in his fifties suffered a serious head injury after the bus collided with him in the Old Steine at about 2.30pm.

Following the incident, the pedestrian was tended to by an off-duty doctor on the scene who happened to be passing, before ambulance services arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said he remains in hospital for treatment.

Most Popular
A man has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brighton yesterday (Sunday, May 7) and police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Eddie MitchellA man has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brighton yesterday (Sunday, May 7) and police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A man has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brighton yesterday (Sunday, May 7) and police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The road was cordoned off at the bottom of St James’s Street following the incident, and remained in place until 4.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to the Old Steine in Brighton at around 2.30pm on Sunday (May 7) after a bus collided with a pedestrian.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Herb."

Related topics:East SussexBrightonPoliceEmergency servicesSussex Police