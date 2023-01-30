Man taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following Bognor Regis collision

A man was taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following a collision in Bognor Regis last night (Sunday, January 29), police have said.

Officers said they received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Ash Grove at around 8.40pm.

A spokesperson added: “Emergency services responded to the scene and the victim, a local man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this time.

“A section of the road was temporarily closed and reopened at 1.30am on Monday, January 30.”

Emergency service crews by the incident in Ash Grove, Bognor Regis. Picture from Eddie Mitchell.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1101 of 29/01.

An Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex spokesperson added: “Our crew arrived on scene at 9.29pm where they worked with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”

