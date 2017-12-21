Man tried to abduct 11-year-old girl in Polegate

Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an attempted abduction in Polegate.

The 11-year-old girl was walking along an alleyway near Farmlands Way on Tuesday December 5, at about 8.30am, when a man tried to grab her wrist, said Eastbourne Police.

The girl managed to run away and the incident was reported to police. She was left shaken but unhurt, say police.

Officers have been carrying out increased patrols in the area and anyone who recognises the suspect is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 887 of 05/12.

He is described by police as aged around 40, about 5’9” and fat. Officers said he wore a blue hoody under a black anorak style coat, blue jeans that were baggy around the legs and trainers.