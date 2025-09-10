Manc comedian Josh Jones is "the happiest" he's ever been in his life

Manc comedian Josh Jones, seen recently on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, is on the road with his brand-new show I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show!

It’s a show that comes from a slightly sticky place in that he is, as he says, the happiest he has ever been in his life – which is not necessarily the greatest starting point for comedy, he admits.

“Sometimes you get better jokes when you're annoyed!” he laughs.

As for the tour title: “I was just asked what I was going to call my next tour, and that’s the title that just popped into my head. The honest answer is that I need the money so that's why I'm working. I did it for the love of it for years and years but I still need to be able to pay my bills and to keep the tax man off my back but even if I did win the lottery I don't think I would ever stop doing stand-up. I think I would just stop doing the stags and the hen do's. I did a gig for a bunch of plumbers the other day! It just feels like that’s what is actually work when you're doing something like that – and I got flashed the other day at a hen do! A woman got her boobs out at me! So yes, that's the kind of thing I would stop doing if I did ever win the lottery but I would definitely keep on with the comedy.

“I've been doing it for ten years now and I got into it really because people kept telling me that I should. I had no ambition or drive to do stand-up but enough people kept saying to me that I should. I was never the person that had all the zingers to bring out and make jokes about everything. But I was doing drama and acting before this and I had a teacher, a favourite teacher of mine, and when I said should I go to drama school and try to become a serious actor, she said ‘No, you need to be a comedian!’ The teacher said that with my voice the only job that I would ever get would be as a nurse on Coronation Street! She said I should do my own stuff and I started doing my own stuff and I just became a stand-up somehow. It wasn't what I was wanting to do but it just happened really because enough people were saying I should do it but then the first time I did do it, I just got completely hooked. I loved it and it's great because you can speak about anything. If there's anything that's happened in the news that's upset you or that you want to talk about, you can talk about it and it's much better than acting really. This is all down to you and you are completely self-reliant whereas with acting other people can be lazy but you have got to depend on them. So I just really enjoy it. And even if you have a bad day sometimes when something happens that upsets you, you might not think that you want to go on and do it but when you do, you get on there and you just get in the zone and you just get away from whatever it is really.

“In this latest show I'm talking quite a lot about my relationship with my dad and how that has changed as I have got older. I always thought he was quite dead inside. He is quite emotionless! But I've got a whole routine where I talk about the fact that we've never hugged and then my boyfriend comes along and he is a hugger and he hugged my dad and now my dad and I have hugged. It's just about that changing dynamic in the relationship and where my dad and I are now but it's also talking about the fact that I am the happiest now that I've ever been in my life which is great but I do sometimes think you write the best jokes when you are annoyed! But I am just talking about how things have changed for me. I'm not as career focused as I used to be. I'm knee deep in my 30s now and I used to be all out for wanting to be absolutely at the top of the game but now I'm just grateful that I'm making a living from doing this and I think I've got a much better work-life balance now.”

Dates coming up include October 3, Southampton, The Attic; October 23, Brighton, Forge Studio; and October 24, Guildford, G Live.