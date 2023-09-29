Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) wins BBC Make a Difference Award

The Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) was delighted to receive the BBC Make a Difference Award in the Green category.

MWHG receiving BBC Green Award from Will Travers

The BBC Make a Difference Awards celebrates local heroes who give their time to improve their communities. The Surrey and Sussex winners were announced at a ceremony on Monday at Ashdown Park Hotel in East Grinstead.

The BBC award recognised the MWHG's role in protecting habitat and encouraging local people to take an active role in protecting it. The Award is especially welcome as the MWHG is celebrating it's 25th Anniversary this year.