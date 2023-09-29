BREAKING
Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) wins BBC Make a Difference Award

The Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) was delighted to receive the BBC Make a Difference Award in the Green category.
By Jane ScotlandContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
MWHG receiving BBC Green Award from Will TraversMWHG receiving BBC Green Award from Will Travers
The BBC Make a Difference Awards celebrates local heroes who give their time to improve their communities. The Surrey and Sussex winners were announced at a ceremony on Monday at Ashdown Park Hotel in East Grinstead.

The BBC award recognised the MWHG's role in protecting habitat and encouraging local people to take an active role in protecting it. The Award is especially welcome as the MWHG is celebrating it's 25th Anniversary this year.

The award was presented to Lesley Bromley, Jane Reeve and Jane Scotland by Will Travers, President of the Born Free Foundation.

Related topics:BBCMake A DifferenceSurreySussex