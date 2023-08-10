Mannings Heath Horticultural Summer Show was a great success

Mannings Heath and District Summer Show was a great success despite the very wet day it did not dampen the spirt of the show.

The Summer Show went ahead last Saturday and although it was a very wet day we did not allow it to dampen our spirits.

The village hall was packed full with summer flowers, vegetables, fruit, and pot plants.

The cookery section was also well supported and looked all the better for having new covers for the cakes instead of using cling film which does not look very nice and is also not so environmentally friendly.

In addition there were classes for floral art, handicrafts as well as opportunities for Children and novices. The photographic section attracted many entries with some interesting interpretations.

The standard across all the classes was once again excellent with many new faces winning First Prize and cups. The ‘Best in Show’ was won by a stunning Gloxinia in the pot plant section.

Thank you to everyone who entered and to all those who helped on the day, it is really appreciated by all the committee. A special thank to all who provided delicious homemade cakes for the afternoon tea.

Our next event is on Thursday 14th September and will be an illustrated talk by Sarah Oldridge who will be coming along and talking to us about the History and work of the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew.